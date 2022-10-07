Rashmi Kumari emerges as carrom World Champion a third time

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 07, 2022 22:13 IST

Rashmi Kumari in action during the World carrom championship in Langkawi, Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rashmi Kumari emerged the most victorious in the 8th World Carrom Championship in Langkawi, Malaysia, as she won three titles.

The 38-year-old Rashmi won her third singles title in the World Championship, as she beat compatriot Kajal Kumari 25-20, 25-16 in the final. Her last World Championship singles title was in 2012.

Rashmi had won the team title along with Nilam Ghodake, Kajal Kumari and Debajani Tamuly. She had won the doubles title earlier with Nilam.

The men’s title was bagged by Sandeep Dive who beat doubles partner Abdul Rahman in a thrilling climax after a disastrous start, 1-25, 25-19, 25-22.

India had earlier won both the men’s and women’s team titles, by beating Sri Lanka and USA respectively. India had lost the team crown to Sri Lanka last time.

The results (finals): Men: Sandeep Dive bt Abdul Rahman 1-25, 25-19, 25-22.

Team: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Prashant More bt Nishantha Fernando 25-15, 25-14; K Srinivas bt Shaheed Hilmy 25-4, 25-9; Abdul Rahman & Sandeep Dive bt Udesh & Suruj 25-0, 25-15).

Women: Rashmi Kumari bt Kajal Kumari 25-20, 25-16.

Team: India bt USA 3-0 (Rashmi Kumari bt Preeti Jakhotia 25-4, 13-25, 25-14; Nilam Ghodake bt Puja Rathi 25-0, 25-0; Kajal Kumari & Debajani Tamuly bt Uma Munagala & TEjasvi Duduka 25-9, 25-0).

