ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka grapples with a season of so near yet so far again

February 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

N. Sudarshan

Shining light: Nikin Joseph’s debut season saw him score 547 runs was a big positive for Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Fielding, especially catching, let the side down when it mattered most against Saurashtra after topping the group stages

Two titles and four semifinal finishes in nine editions of the Ranji Trophy is a fine record for most sides. But not for Karnataka, a heavyweight outfit that has won the trophy eight times and been runner-up on six other occasions.

Sunday’s defeat in the last-four clash to nemesis Saurashtra capped another underwhelming season. For all the promise it showed earlier in the competition, Karnataka came up short on the face of its first real test.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the group stages, where it secured a tournament-topping 35 points, and in the quarterfinal victory against Uttarakhand, the Mayank Agarwal-led side seemed unbeatable. Nearly every batter made runs, so much so that K.V. Siddharth, Karnataka’s top-scorer in 2021-22, didn’t get a game.

And for the first time since the retirements of Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and S. Aravind, Karnataka appeared to possess the necessary fast-bowling ammunition to drive ahead. The trio of V. Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa and V. Koushik together accounted for 76 wickets even as off-spinner K. Gowtham added 27 more.

But it was also lucky to avoid many a domestic giant, past and present. The likes of Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra and Hyderabad were all bunched together in another group, and in what is a reflection of the growing standard of cricket around the country – which Karnataka also has to reconcile with – none of these teams made it out of the group stage.

Against Saurashtra at home, the batting trio of R. Samarth, Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal collected just 30 combined runs in six visits to the crease. The pacers seemed spent even on a helpful wicket.

The side badly missed a bowler who could keep the runs down and create pressure. Gowtham was effective only on the fifth day and Shreyas Gopal, the leg-spinner, was anonymous. Fielding, especially catching, left much to be desired.

Mayank Agarwal’s 990 runs, including a brilliant 249 against Saurashtra, after a few below-par seasons, and Nikin Jose’s fine debut campaign in which he scored 547 runs are indeed big positives. But the duo would have definitely traded a few runs for a place in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US