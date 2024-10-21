ADVERTISEMENT

Ranji Trophy: No play on final day of Karnataka vs Kerala match

Published - October 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

N. Sudarshan

Rain played spoilsport in the Karnataka vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN

Karnataka and Kerala got a point each as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C encounter at the Alur Grounds ended in a frustrating draw after the final day’s play on Monday was also abandoned because of overnight rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 12 sessions in the match, there was action only in two — the final session on the opening day and the first session on the second. All of 50 overs’ play was possible, with Kerala reaching 161 for three.

The solitary point will hurt Karnataka more than Kerala, for the eight-time champion had to be content with one point in its rain-curtailed opening tie against Madhya Pradesh as well. Kerala, on the other hand, secured a eight-wicket victory over Punjab in the first game, fetching the side six points.

Karnataka will travel to Patna next to take on Bihar from October 26 while Kerala will clash with Bengal in Kolkata.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US