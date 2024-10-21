GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ranji Trophy: No play on final day of Karnataka vs Kerala match

Published - October 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

N. Sudarshan
Rain played spoilsport in the Karnataka vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match | Photo Credit: N SUDARSHAN

Karnataka and Kerala got a point each as their Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C encounter at the Alur Grounds ended in a frustrating draw after the final day’s play on Monday was also abandoned because of overnight rain.

Of the 12 sessions in the match, there was action only in two — the final session on the opening day and the first session on the second. All of 50 overs’ play was possible, with Kerala reaching 161 for three.

The solitary point will hurt Karnataka more than Kerala, for the eight-time champion had to be content with one point in its rain-curtailed opening tie against Madhya Pradesh as well. Kerala, on the other hand, secured a eight-wicket victory over Punjab in the first game, fetching the side six points.

Karnataka will travel to Patna next to take on Bihar from October 26 while Kerala will clash with Bengal in Kolkata.

