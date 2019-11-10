Ramkumar-Purav pair triumphs

Fourth seeds Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles title, beating the second seeds Andrew Goransson of Sweden and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia in the final of the $54,160 Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.
The title fetched 80 ATP points and $3100 for the Indian pair, while the runners-up had to be content with 48 points and $1,800.
It was the second Challenger doubles title of the season for Ramkumar, who had won one last year with Vijay Sundar Prashanth.
Purav, who has also won Tour titles apart from more than a dozen Challenger titles in his career, was winning his first title of the season.
The results: $54,160 Challenger, Kobe, Japan: Doubles (final): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Andre Goransson (Swe) & christopher Rungkat (Ina) 7-6(6), 6-3.
