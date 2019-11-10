Sport

Ramkumar-Purav pair triumphs

Winning smiles: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja won the doubles title in the Kobe Challenger.

Winning smiles: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja won the doubles title in the Kobe Challenger.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Fourth seeds Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the doubles title, beating the second seeds Andrew Goransson of Sweden and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia in the final of the $54,160 Challenger tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The title fetched 80 ATP points and $3100 for the Indian pair, while the runners-up had to be content with 48 points and $1,800.

It was the second Challenger doubles title of the season for Ramkumar, who had won one last year with Vijay Sundar Prashanth.

Purav, who has also won Tour titles apart from more than a dozen Challenger titles in his career, was winning his first title of the season.

The results: $54,160 Challenger, Kobe, Japan: Doubles (final): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Andre Goransson (Swe) & christopher Rungkat (Ina) 7-6(6), 6-3.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tennis Sport
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 10:22:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ramkumar-purav-pair-triumphs/article29938150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY