Ramkumar makes main draw of Atlanta ATP
Sports Bureau
Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated fourth seed Jack Draper 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(2) in the second and final qualifying round of the $792,980 ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta.
In the main draw, Ramkumar will play wild card Ben Shelton of the USA.
The results: $792,980 ATP, Atlanta: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Scott Draper (GBR) 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(2); First round: Ramkumar bt Stefan Kozlov (USA) 6-0, 6-1.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.