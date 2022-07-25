Ramkumar makes main draw of Atlanta ATP

Sports Bureau

Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated fourth seed Jack Draper 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(2) in the second and final qualifying round of the $792,980 ATP tennis tournament in Atlanta.

In the main draw, Ramkumar will play wild card Ben Shelton of the USA.

The results: $792,980 ATP, Atlanta: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Scott Draper (GBR) 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(2); First round: Ramkumar bt Stefan Kozlov (USA) 6-0, 6-1.