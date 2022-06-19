Ramkumar loses doubles final

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Ramkumar Ramanathan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia lost 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles final to British wild cards Julian Cash and Henry Patten in the €134,920 Challenger in Great Britain. The champion team won 125 ATP points and €7,870. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,570.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s final in Vietnam, National championship finalist Digvijay Pratap Singh went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to the top seed Nam Hoang Ly in three hours and 28 minutes.

The results:

€134,290 Challenger, Ilkley, Britain: Doubles (final): Julian Cash & Henry Patten (GBR) bt John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam: Singles (final): Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.