Sport

Ramkumar loses doubles final

Ramkumar Ramanathan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia lost 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles final to British wild cards Julian Cash and Henry Patten in the €134,920 Challenger in Great Britain. The champion team won 125 ATP points and €7,870. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,570.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s final in Vietnam, National championship finalist Digvijay Pratap Singh went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to the top seed Nam Hoang Ly in three hours and 28 minutes.

The results:

€134,290 Challenger, Ilkley, Britain: Doubles (final): Julian Cash & Henry Patten (GBR) bt John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam: Singles (final): Nam Hoang Ly (Vie) bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
table tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2022 9:01:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ramkumar-loses-doubles-final/article65543285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY