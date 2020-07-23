Sport

Ramesh impressed with para athletes’ zeal

Noted SAI athletics coach and Dronacharya, N. Ramesh, shared his thoughts and training methods with about 120 athletes in the 3-Pathashala para athletics online interaction, organised by Sports Authority of India (Gandhinagar Centre), on Wednesday.

“I was asked to give a demo on sprint exercises and I tried my best to educate them on how they can improve speed,” said Ramesh.

“With Arjuna Awardees (para) from other disciplines having already conducted awareness classesthese athletes have shown impressive grasping power and did repeat some of the exercises with a lot of zeal,” he said.

“The effort is to see they get the right dose of inspiration to dream big and chase their goals,” added Ramesh.

