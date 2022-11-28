Rakesh Rao presented FICCI award for sports journalism

November 28, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Memorable day: Rakesh Rao receiving the Special Recognition Award for contribution to Sports Journalism from FICCI’s Deputy Secretary General Manab Majumdar. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Rakesh Rao, a Delhi-based Deputy Editor (Sports) of The Hindu was presented the Special Recognition Award, for his contribution to Sports Journalism, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Federation House here.

In over three and a half decades, Rakesh has covered a wide range of global and national events. The FICCI, in particular, acknowledged his quality coverage in cricket, chess, golf, table tennis and badminton.

The loudest cheers of the evening to mark FICCI’s National Sports Award were reserved for former Haryana cricketer and Dronacharya Awardee Sarkar Talwar who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The list of awardees included, shoooter Avani Lekhara (Sportsperson of the year - para), Shrey Kandian (Sportsperson of the year - Special), R.B. Ramesh (Best coach - male, chess) and Nonita Lal Qureshi (Best coach, female, golf).

