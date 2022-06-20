Rajkanwar wins junior men’s sports pistol

Sports Bureau

Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won the gold in the junior men’s 25m sports pistol event in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Monday. He shot 586, and equalled the record set by Vijayveer Sidhu in 2019.

The results:

25m sports pistol: Junior men: 1. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 586; 2. Unish Holinder 581 (19x); 3. Udhayveer Sidhu 581 (11x).