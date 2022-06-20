Rajkanwar wins junior men’s sports pistol
Sports Bureau
Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu won the gold in the junior men’s 25m sports pistol event in the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Monday. He shot 586, and equalled the record set by Vijayveer Sidhu in 2019.
The results:
25m sports pistol: Junior men: 1. Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu 586; 2. Unish Holinder 581 (19x); 3. Udhayveer Sidhu 581 (11x).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.