Rajgir Sports Complex: a blend of modernity and tradition

Sports doesn’t really rank high on the list of things Bihar is known for. Nalanda and Bodh Gaya evoke Buddhist imagery and are known more as holy tourism sites than sporting nurseries. The government is hopeful that the 90-acre Rajgir Sports Complex will change it all, beginning with the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

The way from Gaya – the nearest international airport – to Rajgir, approximately 70km, is dotted with banners and hoardings of the event. Built at an approximate cost of ₹740 crores, the complex is not just one of the largest in the country but will also be the most advanced and self-sufficient. While the main cricket stadium is expectedly the largest and holds the pride of place, the complex, once completed, will cater to 25 different sports – including hockey, football, kabaddi, volleyball, swimming and wrestling among others -- all developed to international standards.

Being the first ever international event to be hosted, the hockey arena is also the first to be completed. While finishing touches are still being done, the playing field itself – same as the one used at Paris – is ready. The venue can seat around 8,000-10,000 spectators on the stone stairs around the turf.

What really stands out at the entire complex is the construction. Unlike almost every modern building in the country, the Bihar government has steered clear of going overboard with glass-and-metal structures, opting to go traditional instead. As a result, the buildings – office complexes, residential facilities, stadia and the rest – are largely made of bricks and stone, giving the while place a grand feel. The hockey venue has murals depicting ancient Nalanda as the world’s premier centre of learning, reflected in the changing rooms as well.

A lot of work, however, remains before the complex can get operational at full capacity. That will include the Bihar Sports University, built on the lines of the National Institute of Sports, Patiala but with more advanced facilities and a modern curriculum to enable regular academic pursuits along with sports training. The complex will also house a state-of-the-art sports research facility, hospital and medical facilities and library. There are also plans to get a dedicated airport in the future.

“From my experiences all over the world, I can safely say that the complex is one of the best not just in terms of stadiums or venues but more importantly as a sports science and development institution. It is also a big chance for Bihar athletes to experience international infrastructure and get better. I only hope the government will let professionals handle the centre in the right way,” chief coach Harendra Singh, who hails from Bihar, said.

Coming on the heels of Chhathh – the biggest festival in the state – the competition, for many, feels like an extended period of celebration. “Everywhere there is a sense of celebration and fun and the tournament also feels to be going along in the same flow. It is the first ever major sporting event in the state so we will of course have to wait for public response but so far, I have seen enthusiasm for the games, people have said there is a huge demand for tickets and passes so that is a good sign,” Harendra added.