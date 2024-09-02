ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendra tops the overall chart

Published - September 02, 2024 03:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario

From left: TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra, the overall winner, MRF’s Madhusdhan, Abdul Wahid Tanveer and Samuel Jacob, who finished second and third respectively. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra went the extra mile when it mattered the most to finish on top of the overall chart in the Rally of Coimbatore, the final round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday (September 2, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship leader Abdul Wahid Tanveer enjoyed a slight edge, on the points table, going into the day over his teammates Rajendra and Samuel Jacob. He was confident of pulling it off but Rajendra put the pressure on Tanveer from the start and, with it, turned the tide in his favour.

“The track, which was quite technical, tested both the man and the machine, and the event was one of the finest,” said Rajendra.

Jaipur’s Tanika Shanbag, representing Hero Motosports, emerged the winner in the women’s class, and Coimbatore’s S. Ricarius in the Star of Tamil Nadu category run exclusively for the Tamil Nadu riders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1. R.E. Rajendra (TVS Racing, Hosur) 53:33.655s; 2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing) 53:36.756; 3. Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing) 54:55.494.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US