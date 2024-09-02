Rajendra tops the overall chart

TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra went the extra mile when it mattered the most to finish on top of the overall chart in the Rally of Coimbatore, the final round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday (September 2, 2024).

Championship leader Abdul Wahid Tanveer enjoyed a slight edge, on the points table, going into the day over his teammates Rajendra and Samuel Jacob. He was confident of pulling it off but Rajendra put the pressure on Tanveer from the start and, with it, turned the tide in his favour.

“The track, which was quite technical, tested both the man and the machine, and the event was one of the finest,” said Rajendra.

Jaipur’s Tanika Shanbag, representing Hero Motosports, emerged the winner in the women’s class, and Coimbatore’s S. Ricarius in the Star of Tamil Nadu category run exclusively for the Tamil Nadu riders.

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1. R.E. Rajendra (TVS Racing, Hosur) 53:33.655s; 2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing) 53:36.756; 3. Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing) 54:55.494.

