GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajendra tops the overall chart

Published - September 02, 2024 03:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario
From left: TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra, the overall winner, MRF’s Madhusdhan, Abdul Wahid Tanveer and Samuel Jacob, who finished second and third respectively.

From left: TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra, the overall winner, MRF’s Madhusdhan, Abdul Wahid Tanveer and Samuel Jacob, who finished second and third respectively. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TVS Racing’s R.E. Rajendra went the extra mile when it mattered the most to finish on top of the overall chart in the Rally of Coimbatore, the final round of the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship for two-wheelers, at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday (September 2, 2024).

Championship leader Abdul Wahid Tanveer enjoyed a slight edge, on the points table, going into the day over his teammates Rajendra and Samuel Jacob. He was confident of pulling it off but Rajendra put the pressure on Tanveer from the start and, with it, turned the tide in his favour.

“The track, which was quite technical, tested both the man and the machine, and the event was one of the finest,” said Rajendra.

Jaipur’s Tanika Shanbag, representing Hero Motosports, emerged the winner in the women’s class, and Coimbatore’s S. Ricarius in the Star of Tamil Nadu category run exclusively for the Tamil Nadu riders.

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1. R.E. Rajendra (TVS Racing, Hosur) 53:33.655s; 2. Abdul Wahid Tanveer (TVS Racing) 53:36.756; 3. Samuel Jacob (TVS Racing) 54:55.494.

Related Topics

sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.