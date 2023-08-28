Raisina Star, Touch Of Grey and Polished Girl please

August 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Raisina Star, Touch Of Grey and Polished Girl pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Aug. 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Win My Luv (Indrajeet) 1-20, 1,000/1-4, 600/39. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 41.5. Moved impressively. Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde) 1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Polished Girl (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-28. 1000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Outer sand — August 27:

600m: Galactical (Arvind K) 42.5. In fine condition.

1000m: The Adviser (M.Naveen), Extraordinary (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1400m: Siege Perilous (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42, 1,200/1-25. 1000/1-9.5. 600/41.5. A pleasing display.