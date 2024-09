Persistent rain and wet conditions washed out the day’s play in the Chamunda Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Faridabad Academy on Thursday.

The semifinals have been rescheduled for Friday, and will be followed by the final on the same day.

