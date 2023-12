Railways, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu enter quarterfinals

December 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated December 06, 2023 02:09 am IST - LUDHIANA

Railways women won their matches with conviction to ensure a quarterfinal berth in the 73rd national basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Railways outplayed West Bengal 152-50, after having beaten Tamil Nadu 89-53 overnight.

Kerala women also confirmed their berth from the second group.

In the men’s section, defending champion Punjab and Tamil Nadu stayed unbeaten to ensure their quarterfinal berths.

The results (league):

Men: Group-A: Madhya Pradesh 86 (Rakesh Kumar 20, Shreyesh Raj 18, Harsh Tomar 14) bt Telengana 63 (Billa Nathan Abraham 27, G Suryakumar 17).

Punjab 106 (Kanwar Gurbaj Singh 24, Nawaz Singh 22, Amritpall Singh 19, Manjot Singh 16, Yadwinder Singh 10) bt Madhya Pradesh 67 (Akash Bhasin 15, Harsh Singh 12, Deepak Chowdary 11).

Group-B: Delhi 84 (Arjjun Singh 15, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 14, Joginder Singh 14, Ravi Bhardwaj 13, Rachit 11, Vishal Kumar 11) bt Gujarath 69 (Kuldeep Thamalia 19, Sagar Modi 17).

Women: Group-A: Railways 152 (H Bhandhavya 23, Sruti Aravind 23, Madhu Kumari 18, Priyanka 17, Poonam Chaturvedi 16, Nisha Sharma 15, Kiran Yadav 10, Harshita 10) bt West Bengal 50 (Paulami Chatterjee 11, Megha Singh 10).

Karnataka 72 (Roshni John 24, Varsha Nandhini 20, Chandana 11) bt Chhattisgarh 47 (Divani Ganwal 14, D Kirti 14).

Railways 89 (Pushpa Senthilkuar 23, Sruti Aravind 15, Madhu Kumari 12, Rasi Kotan 12, Harshita 10) bt Tamil Nadu 53 (Nitika 13, Iswarya 11, Nishanthi 11).

Group-B: Kerala 79 (Aneesha Cleetus 17, Kavitha 13, Grima Merlin 11) bt Uttar Pradesh 48 (Megh Singh 19, Liprmaye Satapathy 16).

Delhi 67 (Raspreet Sidhu 33, Ishika Choudhary 16) bt Punjab 64 (Manmeet Kaur 37, Kavya Singhla 18).