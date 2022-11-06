Railways emerges champion

The Railways team won the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, beating Bengal in the final in Bengaluru on Saturday 05 November 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Railways defeated Bengal by six wickets to clinch the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal, which elected to bat on a largely sunlit morning, was off to a disastrous start, losing three wickets with just 17 on the board. But a 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Dhara Gujjar (32, 42b, 4x4) and Richa Ghosh (32, 26b, 4x4) lent the total some respectability.

But the fancied Railways side was mostly untroubled during its chase. Openers S. Meghana (19, 21b) and Nuzhat Parween (35, 50b, 1x4) put on 40 before Parween combined for another 40 runs with one drop and D. Hemalatha (35, 23b, 5x4).

Railways then lost three wickets in quick succession, 80 for one becoming 94 for four at the end of the 16th over. But it was nothing more than a minor blip, as the Poonam Yadav-captained side sewed up the win with eight balls to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scores: Bengal 106/7 in 20 overs (Dhara Gujjar 32, Richa Ghosh 32, K. Anjali Sarvani 3/17, Tanuja P. Kanwer 3/18) lost to Railways 108/4 in 18.2 overs (Nuzhat Parween 35, D. Hemalatha 35).