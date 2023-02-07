HamberMenu
Railways emerges BCCI senior women’s one day champion

Sports Burueau

February 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Railways defeated Karnataka by three wickets in the final to win the BCCI senior women’s one-day trophy at JSCA International Stadium Complex at Ranchi. 

Batting first, Karnataka rode on G. Divya’s 69 to post 163. Railways reached the target with 15 balls to spare, on the back of handy knocks from Mona (29), T. Sarkar (25), D. Hemalatha (38 n.o.) and Tanuja Kanwer (31). 

Tanuja also took three wickets with the ball.

The score, final: Karnataka 163 in 49.4 overs (G. Divya 69, Tanuj Kanwer 3/26) lost to Railway Sports Promotion Board 169/6 in 47.3 overs (Mona 29, T. Sarkar 25, D. Hemalatha 38 n.o., Tanuja Kanwer 31, Shreyanka Patil 3/45).

