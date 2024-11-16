ADVERTISEMENT

Raiding trio of Devank, Ayan and Sandeep help Patna Pirates rout Bengal Warriorz 52-31

Published - November 16, 2024 05:58 am IST - Noida

Devank’s 15 points shot him to the top of the raiders list in PKL season 11, taking his tally to 115 for the season

PTI

Players of Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz in action during a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 match, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab scored Super 10s as Patna Pirates secured an overwhelming 52-31 victory over Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi League match in Noida on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Devank’s 15 points shot him to the top of the raiders list in PKL season 11, taking his tally to 115 for the season. He was ably supported by Ayan’s 11 points, Sandeep’s eight points and a High 5 from right cover defender Deepak.

Patna Pirates started in their usual lively manner as Ayan and Devank controlled the proceedings from the get-go.

After taking a well-earned four-point lead, Bengal Warriorz earned their first point of the game when Nitin Kumar got Deepak in a do-or-die raid. This was the start of a potential comeback, with the two teams exchanging points.

The first big blow for Bengal Warriorz came in the seventh minute when Patna Pirates inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match on the Fazel Atrachali-led team. This unnerved the side, who were hurt by a Super Raid from Devank, who finished the first half with seven raid points in as many raids.

This ensured that the score read 24-12 in favour of Patna Pirates as the first half came to a close.

The second half started on a bright note for Bengal Warriorz as their main raider Nitin Dhankar got Ankit, Arkam Shaikh and a Bonus Point to complete a Super Raid.

Despite Nitin completing his Super 10, the minor blip from the Patna Pirates was negated by Sandeep, who got Fazel Atrachali and Shreyas Umbardand in one swift move, after which Nitin was tackled by Deepak.

Devank got his eighth raid point of the night to inflict the second ALL OUT of the game, as the match slipped out of the hands of Bengal Warriorz.

Devank continued his raiding forays to get Fazel Atrachali and complete another Super 10 -- his sixth of season 11. The 'Sultan from Iran' was off his form as he took 34 minutes to score his first tackle point of the season, tackling Sandeep in a do-or-die.

This effectively ended the match for Bengal Warriorz, who were inflicted with their third ALL OUT by Ayan and were eventually beaten by 21 points by the three-time PKL champions.

