Zuri, De Villiers, Cyrenius, Prime Abbess, Isnt She Beautiful and Yukan impress

December 07, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Zuri, De Villiers, Cyrenius, Prime Abbess, Isnt She Beautiful and Yukan impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday Morning (Dec. 7).

Inner sand:

1200m: Wonder Woman (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Expect) (Kirtish), a 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Shreyas) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Former showed out.

1400m: Zuri (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Four Wheel Drive (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/43. In fine nick. Prime Abbess (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Klimt (rb), Prophecy (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Isnt She Beautiful (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display. Cyrenius (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1400m: Paradise Beckons (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

Gate Practice — inner sand:

1400m: Lex Luthor (S.K. Paswan) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 42. Jumped out well. Russian Romance (S. Shareef), Pettes Love (Shreyas) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished distance ahead.

