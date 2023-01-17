Zuri, Crown Witness, Art Gallery, Philosophy, Tranquilo and Sofiya excel

January 17, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Zuri, Crown Witness, Art Gallery, Philosophy, Tranquilo and Sofiya excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 45. Moved on the bit. Always Happy (S. John) 45. Easy. Burmese (Khurshad), Immortal Beauty (Adarsh) 45.5. They moved freely. Sociable (Rozario) 46. Easy. Fondness Of You (Suraj), Sagittarii (Adarsh) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Bold Act (Suraj), Fearless Joey (Adarsh) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Queen Regnant (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Powerfull Princess (Tousif), Treasure Chest (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Activated (Vivek) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Sir Tyrrell (Tousif) 1-15, 600/46. Strode out well.

1200m: Nyaya (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Crown Witness (Suraj), Touch Of Grey (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Art Gallery (P. Trevor), Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Philosophy (Shinde) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased.

1400m: La Reina (Shinde) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Zuri (P. Trevor), Triumphant (Vaibhav) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Sofiya (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A good display.

1600m: Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved impressively. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (Lakhan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. They took a good jump and former finished five lengths ahead. Little Emergency (rb), Diamond Wooves (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former impressed. Caracas (A. Imran) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Hoofed Wonder (Adarsh), Fifth Element (Khurshad) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out well. Dali’s Gold (Lakhan), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former showed out. Kings Speech (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. Prophecy (Nazerul), Regal Aristocracy (Akram) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Amreli (Srinath), Lagopus (A. Imran) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished a distance ahead. Rainbow Dreamer (Ashok), Palomino (S. John) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Smithsonian (Aliyar), Bourbon Bay (Darshan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Royal Mysore (S. John), Walvis Bay (Nazerul) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Blue Dew (Darshan), Rule Of Law (Aliyar) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep), Divo (Lakhan) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Star Admiral (Darshan), Quick Witted (Aliyar), Noble Ruler (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed.