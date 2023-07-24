ADVERTISEMENT

Zukor shines

July 24, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUNE:

Zukor shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 24) afternoon.

Inner sand:

800m: Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Zafirah (C.S. Jodha), Madras Cheque (Gagandeep) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Bay Of Biscay (Malam), Nashvegas (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Enchanting Empress (Saba), Silver Spring (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Former finished well ahead. Sim Sim (Merchant), Dufy (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level.

1000m: Opus Dei (Bhawani), Kirkines (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Both moved together freely. Zukor (H. Gore) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Fortune Teller (Merchant) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Urged.

1400m: Rue St’ Honore (Neeraj), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

