Zuccaro, Cordelia and Chenevix Trench please

November 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - PUNE:

Zuccaro, Cordelia and Chenevix Trench pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Gold Caviar (V. Bunde), Saamidd/Shivalik Honour (Nazil) 41. Pair level.

800m: 2/y/o Zarkan (V. Bunde), Neilina (Nazil) 54, 600/41. They finished level. She’s A Teaser (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Democracy (P.S. Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Believe (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Zuccaro (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Capucine (P.S. Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed in the last part.

1400m: Cordelia (C. Umesh 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Theon (C. Umesh) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/42. Easy.

Race track:

800m: 2/y/os Jade (C. Umesh), Vincero (N. Bhosale) and The Panther (P.S. Chouhan) 56, 600/41. They were easy.

1000m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 1-4, 800/49, 600/35. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Earth (S.J. Sunil), Redouble (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved level freely. 2/y/o Fiero/Infinity (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Evelyn’s Dancer (Shelar) and Sloane Square (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Trio moved neck and neck freely.

Noted on Nov. 9. — inner sand:

800m: Empower (Shelar) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Outlander (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Star Romance (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Responded well.

Race track: 600m: 2/y/os Gold Caviar (Nazil), Saamidd/Shivalik Honour (V. Bunde) 39. Pair moved together.

800m: She’s A Teaser (Nazil), 2/y/o Zarkan (V. Bunde) 48, 600/34. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level.

