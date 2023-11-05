HamberMenu
Zuccaro and Chagall please

November 05, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Pune:

Zuccaro and Chagall pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ricochet (Zeeshan), Scorsese (T.S. Jodha) 39. Both moved freely. 2/y/os Giorgio (N. Bhosale), The Panther (P.S. Chouhan) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Generosity (N. Bhosale) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Nirvana (P.S. Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Flying Scotsman (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. La Belle (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Glacier (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Celestial (C. Umesh), Asprian (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Both were easy. Aloysia (R. Ajinkya), In Contention (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Bugatti (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Doron (P.S. Chouhan), Vincero (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. They ended level. Capitolium (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Fiorentini (P.S. Chouhan), Jade (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Christofle (N. Bhosale) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Zuccarelli (Kirtish) 57, 600/43. Easy. Capucine (P.S. Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Sunburst (Kirtish) 53, 600/41. Moved well. El Greco (Kirtish) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Zuccaro (P.S. Chouhan 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Chagall (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased.

