Zuccarelli takes the Pune Derby in record time

Pune:

28 November 2021 19:42 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Zuccarelli, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, won the Pune Derby (Gr. 1) in a record time of 2m, 2.28s, on the concluding day’s races of the Pune racing season here on Sunday.

Chouhan, who tasted his first Pune Derby success, superbly positioned his mount third till the bend before Zuccarelli took charge in the home stretch to win comfortably. Jockey A. Sandesh stole the limelight by winning four races.

Leading owner: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd; leading trainer: P. Shroff (21 winners); leading jockey: A. Sandesh (15 winners); leading apprentice jockey: Kirtish Bhagat (four winners); leading stud farm: Nanoli Stud Farms (37 points).

1. RUFFINA TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: BOLD ADVANCE (Dashrath) 1, Jubilant Journey (Sandesh) 2, Principessa (Nadeem) 3 and Mascara (P. Vinod) 4. 7, 1-3/4 and Sh. 1m, 25.96s. ₹42 (w), 13, 12 and 133 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 106, Q: 41, Tanala: 2,415 and 2,587. Favourite: Jubilant Journey. Owners: M/s. Inderraj Anand, Haren S. Malkani, Syed Mehmood Ahmed, S.R. Marathe & Rajiv S. Ghule. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. PIONEER PLATE (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: ARCADIA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Giant Star (Neeraj) 2, Successor (David Egan) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 4. 1, 6-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 48. 87s. (record time) ₹18 (w), 11 and 14 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 39, Q: 18, Tanala: 42 and 18. Favourite: Arcadia. Owners: Mr. P. Shroff, Mrs. Tina Shroff, Mr. Yohann Shroff, Ms. Anya P. Shroff & Mr. Roshan Emmanuel J. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. JEREMIAH PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EXCELERATOR (Sandesh) 1, Sovereign Master (Kaviraj) 2, Dilbar (Ayyar) 3 and Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 8.19s. ₹34 (w), 14, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 245, Q: 111, Tanala: 1,202 and 558. Favourite: The Awakening. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

4. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: IRON AGE (Sandesh) 1, St. Andrews (T.S. Jodha) 2, Gazino (Neeraj) 3 and Excellent Gold (Dashrath) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 8. 1m, 7.99s. ₹10 (w), 11 and 15 (p). SHP: 19, FP: 18, Q: 17, Tanala: 20 and 10. Favourite: Iron Age. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. CONRAD PUNE CUP (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: RED MERLOT (Dashrath) 1, Tigrio (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Enlightened (Kaviraj) 3 and Fast Rain (Parmar) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 24.33s. ₹93 (w), 20, 12 and 49 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 290, Q: 130, Tanala: 1,472 and 1,893. Favourite: Tigrio. Owners: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S. & Services Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

6. F.D. WADIA TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: PETRONIA (C.S. Jodha) 1, Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 2, Presidential (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Spinoza (Neeraj) 4. 1, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 24.29s. ₹40 (w), 21 and 12 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 196, Q: 138, Tanala: 556 and 151. Favourite: Presidential. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

Note: Dragoness (Parmar up) jumped out awkwardly dislodging her rider and did not participate. Parmar escaped unhurt.

7. RUFFINA TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: LOVE WARRIOR (Sandesh) 1, Midas Touch (Bhawani) 2, Indian Crown (Kaviraj) 3 and Timeless Deeds (P. Dhebe) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and Lnk. 1m, 25. 72s. ₹22 (w), 14, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 108, FP: 244, Q: 162, Tanala: 711 and 126. Favourite: Love Warrior. Owners: M/s. Gautam Kotwal, Mohit Burman & Mr. Subir R. Dasgupta rep. Cairnhill Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

8. PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: ZUCCARELLI (Western Aristocrat–Circle Of Bliss) (P.S. Chouhan) 1, A Star Is Born (Roderic O’ Connor–Angel Dust) (David Egan) 2, Regal Command (Saamidd–Reina De Mexico) (Bhawani) 3 and Alastair (Speaking Of Which–Alice Springs) (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-3/4, 4-3/4 and 4. 2m, 2.28s. (record time). ₹25 (w), 15, 16 and 20 (p). SHP: 31, FP; 95, Q: 43, Tanala: 329 and 216. Favourite: Zuccarelli. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. AQUILO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MYSTICAL ROSE (Yash Narredu) 1, Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 2, Aira (Bhawani) 3 and Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 4. Not run: Levitate.1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 37.98s. ₹35 (w), 15, 18 and 22 (p). SHP: 68, FP: 247, Q: 95, Tanala: 860 and 310. Favourite: Mystical Rose. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Usha Stud & Agrl Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

10. JEREMIAH PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: PURE (Sandesh) 1, Monarchy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Windy City (P. Dhebe) 3 and Remy Red (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 37.98s. ₹21 (w), 12, 11 and 20 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 35, Q: 15, Tanala: 138 and 218. Favourite: Monarchy. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

Note: Tormenta Storm (M. Ayyar up) dislodged her rider near 1000m.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹3,096 (41 tkts.) & 30%: 544 (100 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 2,694 (136 tkts.) & 30%: 344 (457 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 125 (63 tkts.), (ii) 711 (14 tkts.). (iii) 374 (54 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 36,535 (1 tkt) & 30%: 2,237 (7 tkts.).