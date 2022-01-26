Zuccarelli primed to deliver in Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

Zuccarelli, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore (2,400m), the stellar attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday (Jan 26). There will be no false rails

1. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 1-30 p.m.: 1. High Opinion (7) P.P. Dhebe 60, 2. Shining Rock (1) P. Surya 60, 3. Domina (9) S. John 59.5, 4. Magellan (6) Srinath 58.5, 5. Mark One (—) (—) 58.5, 6. Mystical Merkabah (11) Rajesh Kumar 58.5, 7. Only You (8) Shane Gray 58.5, 8. Speed Seven (4) A. Qureshi 58.5, 9. Striking Support (5) Likith Appu 58.5, 10. Immaculate (10) P. Sai Kumar 57.5 and 11. Lady Supremos (2) Vishal Bunde 57.5.

1. MYSTICAL MERKABAH, 2. ONLY YOU, 3. MAGELLAN

2. SADDLE UP CUP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-05: 1. Birchwood (14) Naveen Kumar 62.5, 2. Ultimate Speed (5) S. Saqlain 62, 3. Unyielding (6) S. John 61, 4. Country’s Jewel (13) Neeraj 60.5, 5. Gazabo Talk (3) P. Siddaraju 60, 6. Handsome Rocky (8) Rajesh Kumar 59, 7. Tifanny (9) Shane Gray 58, 8. Sir Jersey (12) Antony 57.5, 9. Top News (10) Akshay K 57.5, 10. Konichiwa (1) Darshan 56.5, 11. Activated (11) L.A. Rozario 56, 12. Lady Nectar (4) Shreyas Singh 56, 13. Chinese Princess (7) Vishal Bunde 55.5 and 14. Bahurupah (2) Mark 55.

1. UNYIELDING, 2. HANDSOME ROCKY, 3. TOP NEWS

3. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to45, 2-40: 1. Tactical Command (5) Srinath 61, 2. Thousand Words (—) (—) 61, 3. Three Aces (10) Darshan 60.5, 4. Aherne (4) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Douglas (9) Shane Gray 58, 6. Debonair (3) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Classic Charm (6) C.S. Jodha 55, 8. Alexis Zorba (7) Arshad 52.5, 9. Golden Wings (8) S. Saqlain 52.5, 10. The Adviser (2) Arvind Kumar 52.5 and 11. Super Kind (1) Jagadeesh 52.

1. DOUGLAS, 2. AHERNE, 3. ALEXIS ZORBA

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 3-15: 1. Born King (6) Darshan 56, 2. Mighty Zo (3) Dhanu Singh 56, 3. Roudy (5) Sandesh 56, 4. Twilight Tornado (8) Antony 56, 5. Wild Emperor (7) Neeraj 56, 6. Arrowette (9) Akshay K 54.5, 7. La Reina (1) Shane Gray 54.5, 8. Stellar Gold (2) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 9. Venetian (4) Trevor 54.5.

1. WILD EMPEROR, 2. MIGHTY ZO, 3. LA REINA

5. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 3-50: 1. Psychic Warrior (2) S. John 60, 2. Colonel Harty (6) Rajesh Kumar 56, 3. The Sovereign Orb (5) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Star Carnation (1) Ashok Kumar 54.5, 5. Watchmystars (3) Akshay K 54.5 and 6. Griffin (4) L.A. Rozario 53.5.

1. THE SOVEREIGN ORB, 2. WATCHMYSTARS

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA DERBY BANGALORE (2,400m), 4-y-o (Terms), 4-30: 1. All Attractive (3) Suraj Narredu 57, 2. Angelico (2) Akshay K 57, 3. Etosha (6) Sandesh 57, 4. Silvarius (4) Srinath 57, 5. Zuccarelli (5) Trevor 57, 6. Eternal Blaze (7) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 7. Kensington Court (—) (—) 55.5, 8. Revolution (1) P.P. Dhebe 55.5 and 9. Setareh (—) (—) 55.5.

1. ZUCCARELLI, 2. ANGELICO, 3. ALL ATTRACTIVE

7. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-10: 1. Recall Of You (11) Suraj Narredu 62.5, 2. Silver Dew (4) C.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Kvasir (7) L.A. Rozario 57.5, 4. Schafenberg (3) Shreyas Singh 56.5, 5. Lucky Chance (8) Akshay K 55.5, 6. The Response (6) P. Sai Kumar 53, 7. Donna Bella (9) S. Shareef 52.5, 8. Musterion (2) Neeraj 52.5, 9. Aceros (1) Arvind Kumar 51, 10. Michigan Melody (5) Arshad 51 and 11. Perfect Rendition (10) Dhanu Singh 50.5.

1. RECALL OF YOU, 2. LUCKY CHANCE, 3. SILVER DEW

8. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-45: 1. Unique Style (1) Darshan 60, 2. Belvedere (6) Neeraj 55, 3. Scribbling Hopper (5) Akshay K 54.5, 4. Mega Success (4) Vivek 54, 5. Augusto (11) S. Shareef 53.5, 6. Clever Hans (9) P.P. Dhebe 53.5, 7. Divine Masculine (8) Rajesh Kumar 53.5, 8. Sunshine Prince (7) Antony 53.5, 9. Flying Quest (10) C.S. Jodha 53, 10. By The Book (3) Nazerul 52 and 11. Crimson Heart (2) Ajeet Kumar 51.5.

1. UNIQUE STYLE, 2. CLEVER HANS, 3. SCRIBBLING HOPPER

Days best: ZUCCARELLI

Double: THE SOVEREIGN ORB — RECALL OF YOU

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Treble (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.