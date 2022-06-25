Zuccarelli primed to deliver in feature event

June 25, 2022 00:30 IST

Zuccarelli, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Chief Justice’s Cup (1,800m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (June 25). False rails (width about 2m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. XISCA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30 p.m.: 1. Sekhmet (5) Khurshad 61, 2. Benignity (4) Vishal B 60, 3. Handsome Rocky (3) Rajesh K 59, 4. Jersey Legend (7) Salman K 58.5, 5. Love (6) M. Naveen 58, 6. Altamonte (2) Darshan 57.5, 7. Fierce Fighter (8) T.S. Jodha 54.5 and 8. Ultimate Power (1) G. Vivek 53.5.

1. ALTAMONTE, 2. HANDSOME ROCKY, 3. FIERCE FIGHTER

2. ADLER PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Elusive Girl (1) Arshad 60, 2. Alexis Zorba (3) Likith 58.5, 3. Sacrament (10) Sandesh 58, 4. Wonder Wench (6) Rayan 57.5, 5. Brooklyn Supreme (9) Ashhad A 56, 6. Christopher Wren (7) Vishal B 55.5, 7. Stunning Beauty (8) Arvind K 55, 8. Air Display (2) Siddaraju 54.5, 9. Capri Girl (4) Akshay K 54.5 and 10. Defining Power (5) Rajesh K 54.5.

1. SACRAMENT, 2. CAPRI GIRL, 3. ALEXIS ZORBA

3. V.T. VELU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Karanveer (8) Ajinkya 60, 2. Prince Abir (5) Trevor 59, 3. Etosha (2) Zervan 58, 4. Keystone (1) K. Nazil 54, 5. Capable (7) Siddaraju 53, 6. Vanguard (3) P.P. Dhebe 52.5, 7. Ashwa Yudhvir (6) Yash 51.5 and 8. Grey Channel (4) Arshad 51.5.

1. ETOSHA, 2. PRINCE ABIR, 3. KEYSTONE

4. CHIEF JUSTICE’S CUP (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, 4-00: 1. Theon (3) P.S. Chouhan 60.5, 2. Zuccarelli (6) Trevor 59, 3. Faith Of Success (5) C.S. Jodha 56, 4. Giant Star (4) Yash 54, 5. Chopin (1) R Oliver 52.5 and 6. Speedster (2) Akshay K 51.5.

1. ZUCCARELLI, 2. THEON

5. EVERYNSKY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Balor (7) R Oliver 56, 2. Fortunatus (8) Sandesh 56, 3. Inexhaustible (5) Dhanu S 56, 4. Magnanimous (4) Bhawani S 56, 5. Roman Power (1) Trevor 56, 6. Sicily (9) Zervan 56, 7. Pleroma (2) Akshay K 54.5, 8. Queen Envied (6) Anjar 54.5 and 9. Queenstown (3) Dashrath S 54.5.

1. FORTUNATUS, 2. QUEENSTOWN, 3. ROMAN POWER

6. ADLER PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Cameleons Image (3) Chetan G 62.5, 2. Silverita (7) S. John 62.5, 3. Almanach (1) P. Surya 61.5, 4. Divine Ray (5) R Oliver 60.5, 5. Own Legacy (2) Trevor 59.5, 6. In A Breeze (4) Likith 59, 7. Aferpi (6) Rajesh K 57, 8. Copper Sunrise (8) S. Shareef 56, 9. Sensational Grey (9) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 10. Eco Friendly (10) Ajeet K 53.5.

1. DIVINE RAY, 2. SILVERITA, 3. OWN LEGACY

7. XISCA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Able One (7) Arshad 62.5, 2. Elite Agent (4) Rajesh K 62.5, 3. Mark One (9) Ajinkya 62.5, 4. Toronero (1) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 5. Extraordinary (5) Arvind K 61.5, 6. The King N I (6) Ashhad A 61.5, 7. Regal Melody (2) Vishal B 61, 8. Dreams Ahead (3) S. Mubarak 59.5 and 9. Zhu Zhu Zest (8) Darshan 55.5.

1. MARK ONE, 2. ABLE ONE, 3. EXTRAORDINARY

Day’s best: DIVINE RAY

Double: ZUCCARELLI — FORTUNATUS

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.