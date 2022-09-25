Zuccarelli obliges in Wolf 777 Indian St. Leger 

Trainer Pesi Shroff achieves the milestone of winning 200 graded races

Actress Rhea Chakraborty presenting the Wolf 777 Indian St. Leger trophy to the owners of Zuccarelli. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Zuccarelli, ridden by P. Trevor won the Wolf 777 Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Sept. 25) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Narielwala.

Trevor confidently kept his mount last throughout the race till they entered the home straight, when the son of Western Aristocrat and Circle Of Bliss easily covered the leeway and toyed with the opposition to win by a distance. Trevor rode two more winners on the day.

The win helped Shroff achieve the milestone of winning 200 graded races of his training career.

1. NANA RAGHUNATH CUP (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BOTERO (Trevor) 1, Fortunate Son (Parmar) 2, Rasputin (Chouhan) 3 and Easy Rider (Zervan) 4. 5, Lnk and 2. 2m, 3.35s. ₹22 (w), 12 and 15 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 83, Q: 38, Tanala: 95 and 33. Favourite: Botero. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd., Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia, M/s. Vispi R. Patel & Eruch Adi Mody. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. MATHAIYUS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: MARKET KING (P. Shinde) 1, Augustus Caesar (H. Gore) 2, Sky Fall (Sandesh) 3 and Gazino (Zervan) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 8.60s. ₹13 (w), 12 and 18 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 67, Q: 41, Tanala: 44 and 15. Favourite: Market King. Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Mrs. K.N. Sunderji & Mr. Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. SOUTHERN COMMAND TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: FIERY RED (C.S. Jodha) 1, Metzinger (Trevor) 2, Nostalgic (Chouha) 3 and Nationwide (Zervan) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.17s. ₹15 (w), 10, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 57, Q: 29, Tanala: 209 and 94. Favourite: Fiery Red. Owners: Ms. Ritu Puri, M/s. Marthand Singh, Mahindra & Charu Sharma. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

4. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: COEUR DE LION (Mustakim Alam) 1, Zarak (Sandesh) 2, Love Warrior (V. Bunde) 3 and Full Of Grace (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Charlie. 5-3/4, 8-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 39.01s. ₹22 (w), 11, 19 and 278 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 112, Q: 69, Tanala: 2,091 and 2,241. Favourite: Coeur De Lion. Owners: M/s. Hooshang K. Pashootan & Maloji Bhosale. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANEKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MOZELLE (Trevor) 1, Spring Grove (S. Saqlain) 2, Majestic Warrior (M. Alam) 3 and Pepper (H. Gore) 4. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 8.91s. ₹20 (w), 12, 15 and 41 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 62, Q: 49, Tanala: 494 and 317. Favourite: Mozelle. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. S.R. Sanas, Saleem Fazelbhoy & Solomon F. Sopher. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. SOUTHERN COMMAND TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: VINCENT VAN GOGH (Sandesh) 1, Milli (Antony Raj) 2, Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Attained (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Bombay. 2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 26.48s. ₹19 (w), 11, 24 and 21 (p). SHP: 60, FP: 391, Q: 347, Tanala: 1,323 and 408. Favourite: Vincent Van Gogh. Owners: Mr. Kishore P. Rungta, Mr. Gautam Lala rep. Gainsville Stud & Agl. Farm P.L., Mr. Dilip P. Goculdas rep. Poseidon Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Jiyaji Bhosale & Adhirajsingh Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. WOLF 777 INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m) Terms, 4-y-o only: ZUCCARELLI (Western Aristocrat — Circle Of Bliss)(Trevor) 1, Exemplify (Multidimensional—Woman O War) (Sandesh) 2, Karanveer (Excellent Art— Starry Eyes) (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Arc De Triomphe (Kingda Ka—Aquamarine) (Parmar) 4. 12-1/4, Nose and 2. 2m, 56.58s. ₹11 (w), 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 31, Q: 20, Tanala: 69 and 28. Favourite: Zuccarelli. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. D.D. PILLAI TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: ALPHA GENE (Dashrath) 1, Royal Castle (Nazil) 2, Verdandi (V. Bunde) 3 and Eleos (Neeraj) 4. 2-1/4, Hd and Hd. 2m, 7.78s. ₹28 (w), 11, 48 and 20 (p). SHP: 114, FP: 1,009, Q: 1,080, Tanala: 4,457 and 2,292. Favourite: Alpha Gene. Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹846 (437 tkts.) & 30%: 67 (2,362 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 92 (210 tkts.), (ii) 145 (194 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 650 (156 tkts.), 30%: 61 (717 tkts.).