Races

Zuccarelli, Juliette, Mozelle, Freedom and Stunning Visual excel

Zuccarelli, Juliette, Mozelle, Freedom and Stunning Visual excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept.18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: San Salvatore (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Pepper (rb) 49, 600/36. May score a hat-trick. Eyes On The Prize (H. Gore), Lord Vader (Rupesh) 49, 600/37. Both moved impressively. Fiery Red (C.S. Jodha), Vincent Van Gogh (rb) and Attenborough (Santosh) 51, 600/38. They finished in a close order. Nostalgic (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. They were easy. Kinnara (Trevor) 56, 600/42. Easy. Zborowski (Trevor), Inamorata (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Gangster (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Pokerface (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved nicely. Midas Touch (Rupesh), Moon Belle (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Verdandi (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Polyneices (rb), Fairuza (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Liberation (Jaykumar), Justin (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Freedom (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Juliette (Bhawani), Lightning Flame (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Former is in good shape. Aries (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed.

1400m: Eleos (C. Umesh), Life And Freedom (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Mad Love (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

1600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-50, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-51, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1800m: Botero (Chouhan) 2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In fine nick.

2000m: Zuccarelli (Trevor) 2-18, 1800/2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Is in great heart.

Mock race noted Sept. 17 (race track):

1600m: Forest Flame (Sandesh), Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Mojito (Parmar), Wind Storm (Yash), Monarchy (Nazil), Aah Bella (Antony Raj) and Lord Fenicia (Peter) 1-43, 600/36. Won by: 3, 3/4 and 2. Forest Flame comfortably won the race by three lengths. Kings Ransom and Mojito were also notable runners.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2022 5:35:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/zuccarelli-juliette-mozelle-freedom-and-stunning-visual-excel/article65906215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY