Zuccarelli, Juliette, Mozelle, Freedom and Stunning Visual excel

September 18, 2022 17:33 IST

September 18, 2022 17:33 IST

Zuccarelli, Juliette, Mozelle, Freedom and Stunning Visual excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept.18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: San Salvatore (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Pepper (rb) 49, 600/36. May score a hat-trick. Eyes On The Prize (H. Gore), Lord Vader (Rupesh) 49, 600/37. Both moved impressively. Fiery Red (C.S. Jodha), Vincent Van Gogh (rb) and Attenborough (Santosh) 51, 600/38. They finished in a close order. Nostalgic (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. They were easy. Kinnara (Trevor) 56, 600/42. Easy. Zborowski (Trevor), Inamorata (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Gangster (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Pokerface (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved nicely. Midas Touch (Rupesh), Moon Belle (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were pushed and the former ended two lengths in front. Verdandi (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Polyneices (rb), Fairuza (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Liberation (Jaykumar), Justin (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Freedom (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-25, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Juliette (Bhawani), Lightning Flame (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished three lengths ahead. Former is in good shape. Aries (Jaykumar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed.

1400m: Eleos (C. Umesh), Life And Freedom (Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Mad Love (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

1600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-50, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-51, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1800m: Botero (Chouhan) 2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. In fine nick.

2000m: Zuccarelli (Trevor) 2-18, 1800/2-4, 1600/1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Is in great heart.

Mock race noted Sept. 17 (race track):

1600m: Forest Flame (Sandesh), Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Mojito (Parmar), Wind Storm (Yash), Monarchy (Nazil), Aah Bella (Antony Raj) and Lord Fenicia (Peter) 1-43, 600/36. Won by: 3, 3/4 and 2. Forest Flame comfortably won the race by three lengths. Kings Ransom and Mojito were also notable runners.