Zuccarelli, Goldiva, Key To The Mint and Son Of A Gun please

February 03, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Mumbai:

Zuccarelli, Goldiva, Key To The Mint and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sweet Emotion (D.A. Naik) 42. Easy.

800m: Love Warrior (P. Vinod), Portofino Bay (Mosin) 1400/600m 51. They were level. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Racing Romance (J. Chinoy), Tess (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/43. They were easy. Yawar (Mustakim), Michigan (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Reminiscence (Trevor), Cordelia (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Rodrigo (V. Bunde), Sky Fall (Mosin) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Des Marquis (Chouhan), Stole My Heart (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/41. They finished level freely. Exuma (rb), Decacorn (Parmar) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy.

1200m: Christofle (C. Umesh), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

1600m: Goldiva (P. Vinod) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pleased. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1800m: Ashwa Magadheera (Shelar) 2-10, 1200/1-25, 600/40. Moved freely. Vincent Van Gogh (Zervan) 2-9, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely.