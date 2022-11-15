Zuccarelli excels

November 15, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - PUNE:

Zuccarelli excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 42. Easy.

800m: 2/y/os Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil), Queen Of Kyiv (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged. 2/y/os New Dimension (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/38. Former made up four lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Mojito (Parmar) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/os Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved attractively.