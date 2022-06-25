Zuccarelli claims the Chief Justice’s Cup

June 25, 2022 19:06 IST

P. Shroff-trained Zuccarelli (Trevor up) won the Chief Justice’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (June 25). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala and Mr. A.S. Narielwala.

1. XISCA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: ALTAMONTE (Darshan) 1, Handsome Rocky (Rajesh K) 2, Fierce Fighter (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Jersey Legend (Salman K) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 29.67s. ₹29 (w), 14, 12 and 20 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 44, FP: 80, Q: 40, Trinella: 214 and 160, Exacta: 1,240 and 683. Favourite: Handsome Rocky. Owner and trainer: Mr. S. Inayathulla.

2. ADLER PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: ELUSIVE GIRL (Arshad) 1, Wonder Wench (Rayan) 2, Capri Girl (Akshay K) 3 and Stunning Beauty (Arvind K) 4. 2, 3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 29.14s. ₹54 (w), 17, 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 42, FP: 222, Q: 99, Trinella: 1,263 and 699, Exacta: 84,262. Favourite: Wonder Wench. Owner Mr. Aziz A. Jaffer. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. V.T. VELU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: ASHWA YUDHVIR (Yash) 1, Capable (Siddaraju) 2, Grey Channel (Arshad) 3 and Vanguard (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and 5-3/4. 1m, 40.67s. ₹45 (w), 15, 17 and 34 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 61, FP: 684, Q: 500, Trinella: 5,563 and 1,651, Exacta: 75,496 and 32,355. Favourite: Etosha. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chouhan. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. CHIEF JUSTICE’S CUP (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): ZUCCARELLI (Trevor) 1, Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Giant Star (Yash) 3 and Chopin (R Oliver) 4. Shd, 9 and 8. 1m, 52.43s. ₹13 (w), 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 27, FP: 25, Q: 25, Trinella: 132 and 71, Exacta: 413 and 176. Favourite: Zuccarelli. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by. Mr. D.R. Thacker, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala and Mr. A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. EVERYNSKY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): FORTUNATUS (Sandesh) 1, Queenstown (Dashrath S) 2, Roman Power (Trevor) 3 and Queen Envied (Anjar) 4. 3-3/4, Snk and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.68s. ₹16 (w), 10, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 29. THP: 40, FP: 33, Q: 36, Trinella: 84 and 63, Exacta: 275 and 157. Favourite: Fortunatus. Owners: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar & Mr. M. Rishad. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

6. ADLER PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: IN A BREEZE (Likith) 1, Divine Ray (R Oliver) 2, Own Legacy (Trevor) 3 and Eco Friendly (Ajeet K) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 27.49s. ₹86 (w), 19, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 46, FP: 358, Q: 112, Trinella: 578 and 316, Exacta: 5,346 and 3,723. Favourite: Divine Ray. Owners: Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. Farouq K. Rattonsey, Mr. Sameer F. Rattonsey and Mr. Zaheer F. Rattonsey. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

7. XISCA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: EXTRAORDINARY (Arvind K) 1, Toronero (L.A. Rozario) 2, Able One (Arshad) 3 and Mark One (Ajinkya) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 28.73s. ₹34 (w), 12, 34 and 16 (p), SHP: 100, THP: 43, FP: 752, Q: 793, Trinella: 2,488 and 439, Exacta: 6,021 and 2,796. Favourite: Mark One. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹19,285 (four tkts.); Runner-up: 580 (57 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,125 (10 tkts.); (ii): 2,043 (10 tkts.).