Zuccarelli claims Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore

P. Shroff trained Zuccarelli (Trevor up) won the Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Wednesday (Jan 26). The winner is owned by Five Star Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, M/S DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. A.S. Narielwala.

Trevor, who confidently kept Zuccarrelli in the last position till 800m, gradually improved to be fifth rounding the bend. The gelding responded tremendously and went clear in the last 300m giving his jockey an armchair ride to victory.

The results

1. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div III), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SHINING ROCK (P. Surya) 1, Mystical Merkabah (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Magellan (Srinath) 3 and Only You (Shane Gray) 4. Not run: Mark One. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 12.90s. ₹70 (w), 14, 11 and 23 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 43, FP: 205, Q: 80, Trinella: 1,466 and 817, Exacta: 1,561 and 711. Favourite: Mystical Merkabah.

Owners: Mr. Rohit Raman, Mr. N. Krishnamurthy, Mr. B. Prithviraj & Mr. Satish G. Kundapur. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

2. SADDLE UP CUP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: UNYIELDING (S. John) 1, Tifanny (Shane Gray) 2, Ultimate Speed (S. Saqlain) 3 and Bahurupah (Mark) 4. 3-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m 13.27s. ₹14 (w), 11, 21 and 78 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 147, FP: 68, Q: 61, Trinella: 1,751 and 1,059, Exacta: 26,281 and 22,527. Favourite: Unyielding.

Owners: Mr. Darius R Byramji & Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

3. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: GOLDEN WINGS (S. Saqlain) 1, Douglas (Shane Gray) 2, Classic Charm (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Tactical Command (Srinath) 4. Not run: Thousand Words. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and Shd. 1m 12.69s. ₹266 (w), 45, 11 and 29 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 59, FP: 832, Q: 341, Trinella; 15,098 and 19,412, Exacta: 60,430 and 25, 898. Favourite: Douglas.

Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): WILD EMPEROR (Neeraj) 1, Arrowette (Akshay K) 2, Roudy (Sandesh) 3 and Stellar Gold (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Mighty Zo and Twilight Tornado. 3/4, 4-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 26.44s. ₹24 (w), 14, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 34, FP: 104, Q: 58, Trinella: 138 and 49, Exacta: 417 and 200. Favourite: Wild Emperor.

Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

5. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: THE SOVEREIGN ORB (Suraj) 1, Watchmystars (Akshay K) 2, Griffin (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Psychic Warrior (S. John) 4. Shd, 4-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 11.83s. ₹14 (w), 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 19, THP: 30, FP: 24, Q: 17, Trinella: 81 and 60, Exacta: 62 and 21. Favourite: The Sovereign Orb.

Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA DERBY BANGALORE (2,400m), 4-y-o (Terms): ZUCCARELLI (Western Aristocrat - Circle Of Bliss) Trevor 1, All Attractive (Excellent Art - Balmoral Castle) Suraj 2, Silvarius (Multidimensional - Silverina) Srinath 3 and Eternal Blaze (Multidimensional - Majestic Opinion) C.S. Jodha 4. Not run: Kensington Court and Setareh. 15-1/4, 1 and 1-1/4. 2m 31.24s. ₹13 (w), 12 and 21 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 42, FP: 52, Q: 52, Trinella: 389 and 129, Exacta: 837 and 255. Favourite: Zuccarelli. Owners: Five Star Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, M/S DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: MICHIGAN MELODY (Arshad) 1, Lucky Chance (Akshay K) 2, Silver Dew (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Schafenberg (Shreyas Singh) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 12.90s. ₹85 (w), 19, 13 and 22 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 35, FP: 458, Q: 110, Trinella: 2,071 and 710, Exacta: 24,987 and 10,708. Favourite: Recall Of You. Owner: Mr. Satish G. Kundapur. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

8. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FLYING QUEST (C.S. Jodha) 1, Clever Hans (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Scribbling Hopper (Akshay K) 3 and Mega Success (Vivek) 4. Not run: Augusto. 1-3/4, Hd and 1-1/4. 1m 13.71s. ₹116 (w), 27, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 37, FP: 544, Q: 188, Trinella: 967 and 500, Exacta: 7,437 and 5,578. Favourite: Clever Hans.

Owner and trainer: Mr. Mahmood Khan.

Jackpot: ₹16,826 (seven tkts); Runner-up: 233 (217tkts); Treble (i): 1,058 (eight tkts); (ii): 2,557 (nine tkts).