Zuccarelli claims Idar Gold Trophy

Trainer Pesi Shroff's ward Zuccarelli gave his rider P.Trevor an armchair ride to victory in the Idar Gold Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's (Sept. 3) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z. K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Narielwala.

1. JAIDEV PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: TIME (Trevor) 1, Sim Sim (M.S. Deora) 2, My Treasure (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Eyes On The Prize (Bhawani) 4. Nk, 2-3/4 and Nose. 1m 25. 19s. ₹32 (w), 14, 13 and 10 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 149, Q: 57, Tanala: 224 and 78. Favourite: My Treasure.

Owner: Equs Racing. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

2. SPEARHEAD PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FORTUNATE SON (Parmar) 1, Dyf (Trevor) 2, Leto (Antony Raj) 3 and Souza (Chouhan) 4. 3, 2-3/4 and 1. 2m 5. 02s. ₹100 (w), 58 and 15 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 504, Q: 277, Tanala: 2,264 and 1,401. Favourite: Dyf.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

3. SPARK OF GOLD PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: MURWARA PRINCESS (T.S. Jodha) 1, Alpha Gene (Peter) 2, Charming Star (J. Chinoy) 3 and Zacapa (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Caprifla. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 38. 62s. ₹129 (w), 32, 24 and 143 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 1,276, Q: 620, Tanala: 16,717 and 7,164. Favourite: So So Special.

Owner: Mr. Cowas D. Bajan. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

4. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: ZUCCARELLI (Trevor) 1, Arc De Triomphe (Parmar) 2, A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 4. 4, 3-1/4 and Nose. 2m 29. 94s. ₹20 (w), 11 and 24 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 103, Q: 123, Tanala: 72 and 21. Favourite: A Star Is Born.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala & A.S. Narielwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,600m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: IT'S MY TIME (Suraj Narredu) 1, Karyna (Bhawani) 2, Brave Beauty (Nazil) 3 and Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 37. 75s. ₹44 (w), 20, 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 343, Q: 210, Tanala: 2,867 and 1,084. Favourite: Golden Kingdom.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Munchi P. Shroff, Saleem Fazelbhoy, Kairus Dadachanji, Mukul Sonawala & Mr D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. C.A. KUTS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: PEPPER (Haridas Gore) 1, The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 2, Lit (Parmar) 3 and Spring Grove (P. Dhebe) 4. Nk, 1 and Lnk. 1m 9. 13s. ₹172 (w), 33, 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 444, Q: 331, Tanala: 3,384 and 2,538. Favourite: The Awakening.

Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

7. AZZURRO PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: HILMA KLINT (M. Alam) 1, Turmeric Tower (C. Umesh) 2, Divine Soul (Parmar) 3 and Ahren (Ajinkya) 4. 1, 4-3/4 and Nk. 58. 77s. ₹23 (w), 17, 31 and 18 (p). SHP: 80, FP: 165, Q: 232, Tanala: 822 and 223. Favourite: Hilma Klint.

Owners: Mr. Laxmikant Goculdas rep. B.S. & Services Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,88,420 (1 tkt), 30%: 47,864 (5 tkts.).

Treble: 2,280 (28 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 1,96, 950 (c/f).