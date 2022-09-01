Zuccarelli and Iron Age show out

Pune:
September 01, 2022 16:02 IST

Zuccarelli and Iron Age showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 40. Easy. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Easy. Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Mont Blanc (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Theon (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Tail Event (rb) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Smithsonian (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Pegaso (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Good work.

1000m: Iron Age (Mansoor) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Pride’s Angel (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Starry Spirit (Raghuveer), Flying Halo (Saba) 1-7, 600/40. Former superior. Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.

Noted on August 31 — Inner sand:

600m: Polyneices (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Caprisca (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Souza (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Hilad (Gore), Ahren (Ajinkya) 56, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Excelled. Angels Trumpet (T.S. Jodha), Song Song Blue (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1000m: Impermanence (C.S. Jodha), Keifer (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former superior. Chancellor (Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. . Weronika (Mosin) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Beemer (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well.

