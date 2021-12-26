Races

Zuccarelli and Bold Legend catch the eye

Zuccarelli and Bold Legend caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 26) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Baku (Mosin) 58, 600/44. Easy. Honourable Eyes (Mansoor) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Columbian (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved well. Botero (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Princess Of Naples (Shelar), Lightningonmyfeet (Hamir) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Mishka’s Pride (A. Imran Khan), Pisa (Shelar) 1-11, 600/43. They ended level. Minx (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Exotique (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Hot To Trot (A. Imran Khan), Leto (Shelar) 1-9, 600/41. They moved level freely. Stockbridge (Mudassar) 1-14, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/os Emperor Roderic (Kirtish), Sierra Dela Plata (Kaviraj) 1-11, 600/41. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Supernatural (Chouhan), Brave Eagle (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Flaming Lamborgini (A. Imran Khan), Multistarrer (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Irrepressible (Chouhan), Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Bawaji (rb), Hunting Goddess (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Chopin (Kaviraj) 1-39, 1200/1-26, 600/44. Moved fluently. Zuccarelli (Chouhan), Souza (Kaviraj) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former, who started three lengths behind, comfortably beat the latter by six lengths.

1800m: Bold Legend (Kaviraj), Seasons Greetings (Chouhan) 2-5, 1600/1-51, 1200/1-22, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Dawn Star (S. Amit) 55, 600/41. Slightly urged.


