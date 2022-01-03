Zucardi, Star Romance, Tudor Treasure and Illustrious Ruler please

CHENNAI:

03 January 2022 20:09 IST

Zucardi, Star Romance, Tudor Treasure and Illustrious Ruler pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Exemplify (Santosh G), Storm Trigger (N. Jodha) 41. Former came from behind and finished three in front. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 40.5. Stretched out well. Heidmar (M.S. Deora) 43.5. Flash Bond (rb) 42. Good. Ms Boss (rb) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Skylight (B. Dharshan), Magnetism (Shahzad Alam) 58.5, 600/44.5. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 59, 600/43.5. Fit. Santa Clara (N. Jodha), Golden Strike (Santosh G) 57, 600/42. They shaped well. Single Malt (Manikandan), Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 56.5, 600/44. They finished together. Come Calling (R. Manish) 1-0, 600/45.5. Automatic (C. Umesh) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Advertising

Advertising

Inner sand 600m: Abilitaire (rb) 44.5. Swiss Agatta (rb) 42.5. Priceless Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 38. In good condition. Katahdin (rb) 44. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 41. Retains form. Corus (rb) 39.5. Extended. Catalyst (Shyam Kumar) 41. Pushed. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 41. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Extended in the last part. Princess Saaraa (rb) 40.5. Pushed. Due Diligence (rb) 41. Easy. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar) 40. They were urged, former finished three lengths in front. Oui Sauvage (Santosh G), Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 41.5. Former maintains form. Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Speedy. Lady Solitaire (Shyam Kumar) 36.5. Strode out well. Shez R Star (rb) 42. Urged. Judy Blue Eyes (Yash Narredu) 42.5. Easy. Fun Lover (Ramandeep), Dr Feelgood (rb) 45.

800m: Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/38. In fine trim. Mzilikazi (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Unextended. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/38. She moved well within himself. Grand Royal (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Sinatra (C. Brisson), Amendment (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Former has improved. Tudor (rb), Cavallo Bonito (rb) 54, 600/41.5. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed. Right Move (rb) 1-1.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Karadeniz (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Emelda (Shahar Babu), Augusta (C. Brisson) 53, 600/38.5. A fit pair. Golden Breeze (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Improving. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 57, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Vachan (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/40.5. Moved well. Priceless Gold (Yash Narredu), Gallantry (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/40.5. They are in pink of condition. Mezcal (P. Vikram) 52, 600/39. In fine fettle. Carreno (rb), Flying Safe (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They moved together. Chashni (Koshi Kumar) 59, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Pink Pearl (rb), Fine Future (rb) 1-13.5, 800/56, 600/39.5. They worked impressively. Willows (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Tudor Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Zucardi (Shahar Babu), Victory Walk (Mubs Kareem) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former caught the eye. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Moved fluently. Be Calm (Mubs Kareem), Protea (S. Kabdhar) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished a length in front. Star Romance (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former, who finished four lengths ahead impressed. Indian Patriot (Koshi Kumar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Brilliant Script (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46. King Roger (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Shaped well. Lordship (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Alicia (C. Umesh) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Southern God (C. Brisson), Preakness (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42. Latter was handy, former was pushed to keep up the pace.

1200m: Dominant (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Queen Of Gibraltar (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Angel Light (Santosh G), Raisina (M.S. Deora), Whiskey Sour (N. Jodha) 1-7.68. They took a good jump. Gift Of Perfection (rb), Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari) 1-6.75. They jumped out well. Reign Of Terror (Shahzad Alam), Canary Wharf (B. Dharshan), Magical Wave (P. Sai Kumar) 1-11.59. Reign Of Terror jumped out well. Trevalius (C. Umesh), One You Go Black (P. Vikram), Mujer (Md. Feroze) 1-6.23. Trevalius jumped out smartly and finished five lengths in front. Royal Eminence (Shyam Kumar), Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh) 1-2.28. They jumped outwell and the former finished well in front. Terminator (Yash Narredu), Lucky Twenty One (M.S. Deora) 1-11.10. They jumped out well. Martingale (P. Vikram), Rubirosa (C. Umesh), Salvador (Farhan Alam) 1-11.60. Still I Rise (C. Umesh), Star Elegant (P. Vikram), Eyes Of Falcon (Farhan Alam) 1-5.74. They took a level jump.