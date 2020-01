Zenon, Captain catch the eye

Zenon and Captain caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 23) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Epiphany (Trevor) 41.5. Easy. 2/y/o Hi Ho Silver (Pradeep), Akki’s Pet (S.J.Sunil) 41.4. Pair easy.

800m: Scion (Baria) 56.5, 600/42.Easy. Alyaties (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. In The Stars (Jethu) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Skysurfer (Kuldeep) 55.5, 600/42. Moved freely. Poco Azul (rb), Flower Dust (rb) 56, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Kipling (Akshay), Van Dyke (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Pair moved freely. Roosevelt (Kadam) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Fringe Benefit (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Diffident/Bayberry (Kuldeep), Valentino (app) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Mystic Flame (Kadam), Red Indian (Kharadi) 55.5, 600/41.5. Pair level. Divine Magic (Raghuveer), Huzzah’s Phoenix (Pereira) 53, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Lorraine (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Alfonso (Kuldeep) 52.5, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Viking (Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Hope And Glory (Trevor), Miss Saigon (Kadam) 53.5, 600/39.5. Former superior.

1000m: 2/y/os Natalma (Neeraj), Unimaginable (Akshay) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/39. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Momentum (Kadam), Astral Flare (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. Pair level. Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan), Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41.Former ended four lengths in front. Auburn (Akshay), Lord Of The Sea (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/os Kora Jade (Pradeep), Dancing Hooves (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. 2/y/os Valegro (Kharadi), Cavarozzi (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Cerrado (Akshay) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. 3/y/o Dean’s Kitten/Galilean Moon (Merchant), Hells Bells (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/39.5. They moved level freely.

1200m: Carbonara (A.Imran Khan), Sensex (Hamir) 1-23.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. They ended level.

1600m: Zenon (Akshay), Carnival (Kharadi) 1-50, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished well clear. Note former.

Outer sand

800m: Tenerife (V.Jodha), Sereno (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: 2/y/os Stern Opinion/Sylvia Says (Pradeep), Dancing Rapids (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 600/40.5. Former finished well clear. Outstanding (Parbat), 2/y/o Chosen One (V. Jodha) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. They ended level. 2/y/os Run Forest Run (Shelar), Pablo (rb) 1-9, 600/41.5. Former superior. Captain (Bhawani), Nembe Greek (Merchant) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Savage Kingdom (Akshay), Merlin (Kadam) 1-10, 600/42. Pair level. Bluebell (Trevor), Kanchenjunga (Kharadi) 1-8.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Polynecies (Shelar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely.