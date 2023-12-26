ADVERTISEMENT

Zenata and Kings Return impress

December 26, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Zenata and Kings Return impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (rb) 43. They are in good shape.

800m: Kings Return (Ram Nandan), Augusta (rb) 56, 600/40. They moved well. The Sovereign Orb (rb), Star Symbol (Ram Nandan) 57.5, 600/43. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Striking View) (Hindu Singh), Charukala (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 59, 600/44. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Skyliner) (Hindu Singh), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (rb) 1-1. 600/46.5. Latter was handy, former was urged. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Grace (Hindu Singh) 1-25.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. In fine trim.

1400m: Beautiful (rb) 1-43.5, 1200/1-12.5, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Salome (rb) (1200-600) 45.

800m: Zenata (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (A.M. Tograllu) 55, 600/40. Former pleased. Green Reef (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Waytogo (rb) 55, 600/40. Impressed.

1000m: Lady Royal (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Easy. Ancourage (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Turf Melody (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. I Will Rise (rb), Southern Wave (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Speaking of Which - Multistar) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. They worked well. Kallania (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Brotherhood (A.S. Peter) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. In good condition.

1200m: Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-32.5, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Strombosis (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Multicrown (Ram Nandan), Emelda (A.M.Tograllu), Rinello (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.34. They jumped out smartly. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-5.81. A good jump. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (A.S. Peter), Memory Lane (Inayat), Vision Quest (rb) 1-4.80. The trio took a good jump. Alexander (S. Imran), Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.15. They jumped out well. Clear Tone (A.S. Petar), Glorious Evensong (Inayat), Zen Zero (Farhan Alam) 1-7.62. They took a level jump.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US