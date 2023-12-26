Zenata and Kings Return impress

December 26, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Zenata and Kings Return impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Let There Be Light) (rb) 43. They are in good shape.

800m: Kings Return (Ram Nandan), Augusta (rb) 56, 600/40. They moved well. The Sovereign Orb (rb), Star Symbol (Ram Nandan) 57.5, 600/43. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Striking View) (Hindu Singh), Charukala (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh) 59, 600/44. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Skyliner) (Hindu Singh), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Efrhina) (rb) 1-1. 600/46.5. Latter was handy, former was urged. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Ms Boss (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Grace (Hindu Singh) 1-25.5, 1000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. In fine trim.

1400m: Beautiful (rb) 1-43.5, 1200/1-12.5, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Salome (rb) (1200-600) 45.

800m: Zenata (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (A.M. Tograllu) 55, 600/40. Former pleased. Green Reef (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Waytogo (rb) 55, 600/40. Impressed.

1000m: Lady Royal (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/48. Easy. Ancourage (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Turf Melody (S. Imran) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. I Will Rise (rb), Southern Wave (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42.5. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Speaking of Which - Multistar) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Air Support - Silken Touch) (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. They worked well. Kallania (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Brotherhood (A.S. Peter) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/45.5. In good condition.

1200m: Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-32.5, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Strombosis (rb) 1-32, (1200-600) 44.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Multicrown (Ram Nandan), Emelda (A.M.Tograllu), Rinello (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.34. They jumped out smartly. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-5.81. A good jump. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (A.S. Peter), Memory Lane (Inayat), Vision Quest (rb) 1-4.80. The trio took a good jump. Alexander (S. Imran), Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.15. They jumped out well. Clear Tone (A.S. Petar), Glorious Evensong (Inayat), Zen Zero (Farhan Alam) 1-7.62. They took a level jump.

