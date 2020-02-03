Zee Zee Top and Fierce Fighter impress

Zee Zee Top and Fierce Fighter impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday Morning (Feb. 3)

Outer sand:

600m: Kasauli (Arvind K) 44. Moved well. Zee Zee Top (R. Pradeep) 41.5. Impressed. Aztec Queen (Kiran Rai), a 3-y-o (China Visit-Anaroma) (rb) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mystic Eye (Kiran Rai), Sir Piggot (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: A 3-y-o (Air Support - Carla) (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Countrys Spirit (Nazerul) 1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.

1200m: Fierce Fighter (Nazerul), Southern Power (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

Outer sand — Feb 2:

600m: Blazing Gold (rb) 44. Worked well.