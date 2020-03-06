Zavaray Poonawalla takes over as TAI chairman

Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman, RWITC, was elected as the chairman of the Turf Authorities of India (TAI), by the chairmen of the other five Turf Clubs, at a meeting held on March 2 at Mysuru.

Poonawalla, who was handed over the baton in a colourful ceremony, assured the racing fraternity that he will strive his best to help racing in India in whatever capacity he can and work to get the GST reforms done.

“In this new atmosphere of friendship amongst the six turf authorities and to see that racing comes out of its dark moments in the quickest possible manner, we have pledged to help each other and look at personal advantage for our own centres,” said Poonawalla.

“All clubs have pledged their indulgence and total support to the Bangalore Turf Club who is going to Supreme Court in the month of May to save the race course land from a takeover effort by the Karnataka Government. This is the way forward in the new friendly atmosphere, which is one of my main endeavours, and it certainly will help racing to progress.

“For example, as regards regional totes and subsequently national tote, the Madras, Mysore and RWITC chairmen have decided to accommodate each other by setting aside whatever difficulty that may arise in the combined regional tote. Hitherto these things were not happening. I hope to see a brighter side to racing by everyone being united.” stated Poonawalla.