Zafran, Rafa and Angel Power impress

Zafran, Rafa and Angel Power impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 12)

Outer sand:

1000m: Rafa (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1200m: Sheer Magic (Shiva Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved nicely. Athena (R. Marshall) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Great Tribute (R. Marshall) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1400m: Angel Power (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Zafran (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand — Oct. 11:

600m: So Mi Dar (B. Harish) 39. In fine trim.

1000m: Del Ferro (Manjunath), Miming (Shiva Kumar) 1-7, 600/40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Paint It Black (Manjunath), Black Lightning (Shiva Kumar) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Mystify Me (Shiva Kumar), Saga (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Limato (P. Ramesh) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1200m: Sante Fe (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/42.5. Strode out well.