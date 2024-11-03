ADVERTISEMENT

Zacharias and Surrealist please

Published - November 03, 2024 05:27 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Zacharias and Surrealist pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 3) morning.

Sand track

600m: Goomah (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Renoir (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Looking Like A Wow (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Zacharias (Trevor), Surrealist (N. Bhosale) 52, 600/39. They moved well and finished level. 2/y/os Crimson Pirate (Vivek G), Superstar (Saqlain) 53, 600/39. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Kissed By The Sea (Ajinkya), Kings Gambit (Trevor) 55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely.

Noted on November 2

Sand track:

1000m: 2/y/o Allez L’etoile (Zervan), Northern Singer (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

1000m: Dancing Star (Zervan), Rising Power (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

Noted on November 1

Sand track

600m: Raise The Stakes (A. Prakash) 41. Moved fluently.

800m: 2/y/os Caradoc (Prasad), Sanus Per Aquam/Carla (A. Prakash) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

