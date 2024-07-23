GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yuletide and Alpine Star catch the eye

Published - July 23, 2024 05:52 pm IST - Pune:

Yuletide and Alpine Star caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 23) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Yash) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Yuletide (Mustakim) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Bombay (Saba) 54, 600/40. Fully stretched. Star Impact (Shelar), Sparky (Peter) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. King Marco (Saba) 56, 600/41. Easy. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Comaneci (Merchant) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Mojo (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Worked freely.

1000m: Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved freely. New Dimension (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Pushed. Star Prosperity (Peter), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Miss Magic (Pranil), Sim Sim (Gore) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Desert Classic (Hamir) 1600/600m 1-9. Moved fluently. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely

1200m: Little Minister (Merchant), Fortune Teller (Pranil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

