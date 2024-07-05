Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excel

Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 5).

Inner sand:

1000m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45.5. Easy. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 45. Moved on the bit. Trakila (Tejeshwar) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Final Call (S.J. Moulin), Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Grizzly (Sai Kiran) 1-13, 600/45. Worked well. Xaily (J. Chinoy) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Corinthian (J. Chinoy) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Chotipari (G. Vivek), Puranjaya (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. West Brook (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

