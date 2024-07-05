ADVERTISEMENT

Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excel

Published - July 05, 2024 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 5).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45.5. Easy. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 45. Moved on the bit. Trakila (Tejeshwar) 44.5. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Final Call (S.J. Moulin), Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Grizzly (Sai Kiran) 1-13, 600/45. Worked well. Xaily (J. Chinoy) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Corinthian (J. Chinoy) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Chotipari (G. Vivek), Puranjaya (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. West Brook (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US