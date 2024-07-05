GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excel

Published - July 05, 2024 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Yukan, Ravishing Form, The Leader, Final Call and Desert Kingdom excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 5).

Inner sand:

1000m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-7.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Marvella (rb) 45.5. Easy. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 45. Moved on the bit. Trakila (Tejeshwar) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Final Call (S.J. Moulin), Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Grizzly (Sai Kiran) 1-13, 600/45. Worked well. Xaily (J. Chinoy) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Corinthian (J. Chinoy) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

1400m: Chotipari (G. Vivek), Puranjaya (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. West Brook (Akshay) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.