Yukan, Harvestime, Vyasa and Once You Go Black excel

June 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Yukan, Harvestime, Vyasa and Once You Go Black excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 4).

Inner sand:

1200m: Multisided (R. Pradeep), Kallania (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former showed out.

Outer sand:

600m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45. Easy. Mariana (Kritish) 44. Moved well. Fast Rain (N.S. Parmar) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Livermore (Afroz) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Australia (Deepak S), Young Diana (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Once You Go Black (Tadhg O’ Shea) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Elveden (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Harvestime (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41. A fine display. Konabos (Arul) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Precious (Abhay S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

1400m: Vyasa (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed.

