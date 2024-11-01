Yukan claims the Rajyotsava Trophy

S. Attaollahi trained Yukan (Akshay Kumar up) won the Rajyotsava Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov 1). The winner is owned by Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jockey Akshay Kumar won five races and trainer S. Attaollahi won four races on the day.

The results

ADVERTISEMENT

1. KENTUCKY PLATE (1,200m): REGAL REALITY (Akshay K) 1, Power Of Beauty (Arvind K) 2, Days Date (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Martha (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Desert Goddess. 5-3/4, 7-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 11.99s. Rs. 19 (w), 12, 15 and 32 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 73, FP: 65, Q: 50, Trinella: 613, Exacta: 1,581. Favourite: Regal Reality.

Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs’. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

2. KUDREMUKH PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m): NYX (Trevor) 1, Final Call (Sandesh) 2, Inspire (Antony) 3 and Cat Whiskers (Rayan) 4. 4-1/4, Nk and 8-1/2. 1m 25.36s. Rs. 23 (w), 12, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 41, FP: 98, Q: 35, Trinella: 184, Exacta: 773. Favourite: Nyx.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m): SCARLETTE LADY (Akshay K) 1, Sling Shot (Shreyas S) 2, Ladylion (R. Girish) 3 and Bourbon Bay (Vinod Shinde) 4. 2-3/4, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m 14.25s. Rs. 12 (w), 11, 23 and 16 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 34, FP: 78, Q: 57, Trinella: 357, Exacta: 2,143. Favourite: Scarlette Lady.

Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. Meka Yugandhar & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. BELGAUM PLATE (1,200m): JERSEY KING (Suraj) 1, Vivaldo (Trevor) 2, Never Give In (Antony) 3 and Prime Abbess (Sandesh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m 13.31s. Rs. 35 (w), 14 and 16 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 36, FP: 92, Q: 37, Trinella: 173, Exacta: 242. Favourite: Vivaldo.

Owners: Mr. Vikram Sreeram, Mr. Ananth Iyengar, Mr. Shankar Srinivas & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. JAYANT SHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m): DIVINE ART (Suraj) 1, Disciple (Antony) 2, Del Aviz (Akshay K) 3 and Regal Aristocracy (Sandesh) 4. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m 24.68s. Rs. 69 (w), 17, 12 and 13 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 48, FP: 229, Q: 81, Trinella: 310, Exacta: 838. Favourite: Disciple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. Raghu S. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY (1,400m): YUKAN (Akshay K) 1, Iron Clad (I. Chisty) 2, Imperial Blue (Antony) 3 and Knotty Charmer (Trevor) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 23.78s. Rs. 25 (w), 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 22, FP: 56, Q: 35, Trinella: 152. Favourite: Knotty Charmer.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m): RUN FOR THE SUN (Akshay K) 1, Femme Fatale (A. Ramu) 2, Cool Water (Asirvatham) 3 and Infinite Spirit (P. Siddaraju) 4. Not run: Lockheed. 6, 5-3/4 and 2. 1m 13.71s. Rs. 14 (w), 11, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 43, FP: 45, Q: 44, Trinella: 151, Exacta: 439. Favourite: Run For The Sun.

Owner: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. KUDREMUKH PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m): BALMORAL (Akshay K) 1, Yannick (Antony) 2, Joon (Sandesh) 3 and Invincible (M. Rajesh K) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.74s. Rs. 19 (w), 11, 26 and 12 (p), SHP: 77, THP: 49, FP: 111, Q: 126, Trinella: 278, Exacta: 3,276. Favourite: Balmoral.

Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: Rs. 914 (385 tkts); Runner-up: 188 (804 tkts); Treble (i): 256 (42 tkts); (ii): 65 (451 tkts).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.