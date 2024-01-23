Yours Forever, Smiles Of Fortune and Ms Boss impress

January 23, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Yours Forever, Smiles Of Fortune and Ms Boss impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 23).

Outer sand:

800m: A 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Secret Pursuit) (N. Murugan), King Sun (rb) 58.5, 600/45.5. Former finished a length in front. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-0.5. 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. In fine nick.

Inner sand:

800m: Waytogo (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Regal Kid (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-3, 600/45.5. They were easy and level. Ms Boss (rb) 52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. A 3-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (rb), a 2-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night of Stars) (rb) 58.5, 600/43. They finished together.

1000m: Dancing Queen (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/48. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-7, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Smiles Of Fortune (S. Imran) 1-9.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Pleased. Yazh (rb) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Eased up. Constant Variable (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Neziah (F. Norton) 1-30, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Berrettini (S. Kabdhar), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-8.12. They jumped out well. Val D’Aran (F. Norton), Gold Fame (P. Vikram) 1-8.87. Former took a slow jump. Aletta (rb), High Tribute (rb) 1-11.98. They were eased up after a good jump.

Noted on Monday (Jan. 22):

Outer sand:

800m: Mr Starc (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Aletta (rb), Beautiful (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy.

1000m: Win Win (F. Norton) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. Niggled. John Wick (F. Norton) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. In fine trim.

Inner sand:

600m: A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Instinct) (rb) 43.5. Cartel (rb), a 3-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Exemplary) 47.5. Dark Son (rb) 46.5.

800m: Anastasia (rb) 54, 600/39.5. Moved well. A 3-y-o (Akeed Champion - Silver Cruise) (Inayat) 56, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Rubert (Inayat) 55.5, 600/42. Worked well.

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. Regal Kid (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed. A 3-y-o (Saamidd - Glebe Queen) (rb), a 3-y-o (Planetaire - Pashmina) (rb) 1-17, 800/59.5, 600/44. They finished together. Ms Boss (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Constant Variable (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59, 600/46.5. Eased up. Greenwich (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44. In fine trim. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 1-14, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Eased up. Lionel (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Living Legend (rb), Hight Tribute (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy.

Noted on Sunday (Jan. 21):

Outer sand:

800m: Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 59.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Smiles Of Fortune (S. Imran) 43.5. Handy. War Emblem (rb) 48.

800m: Asio (M. Bhaskar) 56.5, 600/40. Moved well. Santorius (P. Vikram), Zebula (F. Norton) 1-3, 600/48. They moved freely.

1000m: Mr Starc (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Wind Symbol (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Yours Forever (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar), Marquita (S. Imran) 1-13.5, 800/57, 60041. Former moved well. Rubert (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44.5. Unextended.

