Yours Forever, Hadar and Royal Eminence shine

CHENNAI:

01 February 2022 19:38 IST

Yours Forever, Hadar and Royal Eminence shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Outer sand: 800m: Angavai (B. Dharshan), Knight In Armour (rb) 1-0, 600/44. They finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Ayur Shakti (rb) 41.5. In fine condition. Glorious Symphony (rb) 45. Little Wonder (Santosh G) 46.5. Easy. Royal Eminence (Rajendra Singh) 39.5. In fine trim.

800m: Magical Wish (N. Murugan) 57, 600/42. Extended. Boltonic (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Raisina (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Platini (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. My Opinion (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Live By Night (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Ms Boss (rb), Shez R Star (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Former handy, latter was urged. Radical Review (Ram Nandan) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Yours Forever (rb) 54.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1000m: Mujer (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46, Easy. Jack Richer (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/42. Slightly urged. Trafalgar (Md. Feroze) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Flying Safe (Shaliyar Khan) 1-14.5. Eased up. Golden Kingdom (Santhosh G), Laudree (N. Jodha) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished level. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Hadar (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42. Handy. Sonic Dash (S. Kamble) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/42.5. Moved well. Grand Royal (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/45. Unextended. Orin Swift (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. In good shape.

1200m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Worked well. Opus One (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.